2 hours ago

Dr. Randy Abbey, an Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is optimistic about Ghana's chances at the upcoming U-23 AFCON in Morocco to secure qualification for the 2024 Olympics.

Following the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the president of Heart of Lions sees this tournament as an opportunity for coach Ibrahim Tanko and the Black Meteors to redeem themselves.

In the 2019 AFCON, the Black Meteors suffered a heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the third-place playoffs, which cost them a spot in the Olympic Games. However, Dr. Randy Abbey believes that the U-23 AFCON in Morocco, scheduled from June 24 to July 8, provides a platform for the team to rewrite their previous setback.

Despite acknowledging the tough competition, Dr. Randy Abbey expresses confidence in the abilities of coach Ibrahim Tanko and his technical team to guide the Black Meteors to success.

Reflecting on the team's misfortune in 2019, Dr. Randy Abbey stated, "They were very unlucky in 2019, I mean where we missed the penalty against South Africa, which was quite unfortunate."

He also emphasized his familiarity with Ibrahim Tanko, highlighting the coach's dedication and the support from assistants Godwin Attram and Michael Osei.

Dr. Randy Abbey's optimism remains unwavering as he concludes, "Despite the fact that it is a tough group, I am confident Ghana will qualify for the Olympics in Paris."