34 minutes ago

Former Senior Presidential Aide and outspoken political analyst Dr. Tony Aidoo has sharply criticized the Ghana Police Service over their failure to act during violent scenes at the recent parliamentary rerun election in Ablekuma North on Friday, July 11.

In an interview on JoyNews, Dr. Aidoo expressed disappointment in what he described as the passive stance of law enforcement, despite multiple incidents of violence, intimidation, and physical assault — all occurring under a visible police presence.

Among those attacked were journalists covering the event, including Kwabena Agyekum Banahene (EIB Network), Salomey Martey (Multimedia Group), and Vida Wiafe (Amansan TV).

There were also reports of political figures, notably former Fisheries Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson, being assaulted at polling centres such as St. Peter's Methodist Church.

Dr. Aidoo questioned the conduct of the police, asking why officers stood by without intervening. “You say that the police were standing by doing nothing. Yeah. I wonder why,” he remarked, calling attention to a pressing question he believes was missed during a recent media appearance by Interior Minister Montaka: “Was their inaction due to direct orders, or is it part of a cultural phenomenon I call ‘secophancy’?”

He explained "secophancy" as a culture of submissiveness, where officers, fearing political consequences or seeking to protect their careers, might refrain from acting during politically sensitive incidents. “You cannot get the trust of citizens if you behave like that,” Dr. Aidoo cautioned.

He further linked the incident to what he sees as a larger societal problem. “Our society seems to be characterised by increasing lawlessness.

Every facet of our activity is governed by self-interest and disobedience of the law,” he said, warning that unless the culture of impunity is addressed, public confidence in state institutions—especially law enforcement—will continue to erode.