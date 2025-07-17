16 minutes ago

Ghana’s anti-corruption landscape has come under renewed scrutiny following blistering criticism from Dr. Tony Aidoo, a respected governance expert and former Senior Presidential Aide, who described the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, as ineffective and incompetent in fulfilling his mandate.

In a candid interview on JoyNews on Thursday, July 17, 2025, Dr. Aidoo voiced deep disappointment over the lack of meaningful progress in the country’s anti-corruption efforts, particularly under the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

“He talks big, he talks small, and he doesn’t know what he is doing,” Dr. Aidoo said bluntly, adding that Mr. Agyebeng has failed to deliver a single successful prosecution related to corruption.

Accusations of Weak Prosecution and Public Showmanship

“Look at the mess he made with the Cecilia Dapaah case. He has never succeeded in any prosecution on corruption. So what are we paying him for?”

“If you build up your case, the judges will not ignore your evidence. But if you fail to present convincing evidence, that is what you are going to get from the judgment.”

“Talk less and do more.”

Context: The Role of the OSP



Public officers



Politically exposed persons (PEPs)



Executives of state-owned enterprises

Dr. Aidoo cited the Cecilia Dapaah case as a glaring example of what he sees as the Special Prosecutor’s failure to competently manage high-profile investigations.He accused the Special Prosecutor of being more concerned with public commentary than with legal effectiveness, noting:In what seemed a pointed warning, Dr. Aidoo advised:The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was created in 2017 under Act 959 to serve as Ghana’s independent anti-corruption body, with a specific focus on investigating and prosecuting:The office is also empowered to gather intelligence, conduct surveillance, and recover illicit assets.

Mr. Agyebeng, a prominent lawyer and academic, was appointed as Special Prosecutor in 2021, succeeding Martin Amidu. While his tenure began with high expectations, criticism has steadily mounted over perceived delays and lack of prosecutorial impact.

A Divided Public Opinion

Though the OSP has made headlines for initiating investigations into high-profile figures and alleged corruption cases, critics argue that public exposure without courtroom results is not enough.

Dr. Aidoo’s remarks are likely to intensify the national debate on whether the OSP has the structural strength, independence, and prosecutorial strategy to fulfill its mission—or whether it has become just another bureaucratic layer in Ghana’s anti-corruption effort.

As public frustration grows, calls are mounting for greater transparency, efficiency, and measurable outcomes from the Special Prosecutor’s office.

What’s Next?

Will the OSP respond to Dr. Aidoo’s harsh critique? Will upcoming prosecutions or case closures alter public perception?

The performance of the OSP—once a symbol of hope in Ghana’s fight against corruption—may well determine public trust in the state’s commitment to accountability in the months ahead.