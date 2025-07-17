50 minutes ago

Veteran National Democratic Congress (NDC) figure and former Presidential Aide, Dr. Tony Aidoo, has issued a stern warning to President John Mahama, urging him to eliminate illegal mining (galamsey) within six months or risk widespread public disappointment and potential electoral defeat in 2028.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Dr. Aidoo emphasized the devastating consequences of galamsey, stressing that the illegal activity is slowly poisoning Ghanaians through contaminated water and food.

“When you drink water, you’re afraid. When you eat, you’re unsure if it’s laced with dangerous metals,” he lamented, calling the situation a public health emergency.

He criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to act decisively and warned the Mahama-led government not to follow suit.

“Akufo-Addo didn’t care.

If you repeat the same mistake, Ghanaians won’t forgive the NDC in 2028,” he said pointedly.

Dr. Aidoo raised alarm over reports implicating a Municipal Chief Executive in the Ashanti Region in illegal mining activities, questioning the President’s silence.

“What is the President doing about it?” he asked.

While acknowledging current government efforts such as the Blue Water Initiative and making the Gold Board the sole legal buyer of gold, Dr. Aidoo argued that these initiatives will amount to nothing if galamsey is not stopped.

“Stop the galamsey, stop the destruction of our water bodies and forests. The programs will fail if the root cause isn’t tackled,” he warned.

He called for an aggressive military crackdown on illegal miners, suggesting the deployment of two battalions to flush them out. “If necessary, shoot to kill—because they are killing us,” he declared, likening galamsey to an attack on Ghana’s territorial integrity.

Although he rated the current administration 70 percent overall, Dr. Aidoo said the government’s poor handling of the galamsey menace forced him to revise the score to 60. “Six months is enough time. Galamsey must be uprooted, no matter who is benefitting,” he concluded.