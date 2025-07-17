1 hour ago

Dr. Tony Aidoo, former Senior Presidential Aide and Head of the Policy Evaluation and Oversight Unit under the late President John Evans Atta Mills, has issued a strong warning to the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, led by President John Mahama.

He cautioned that the government must urgently address the growing galamsey crisis or risk losing the 2028 elections.

In an interview with Joy News on Thursday, July 17, Dr. Aidoo stressed that Ghanaians would not tolerate inaction on the issue, especially after it was a key promise during the elections.

He pointed out the devastating effects of illegal mining, including damage to farmlands, water pollution, and the destruction of livelihoods.

“If the goodwill that the people of Ghana gave the NDC is going to be dissipated, it will be due to inaction on galamsey and corruption issues. If the government is unable to solve the galamsey issue, I will be disappointed because it was an electoral promise, and you cannot take Ghanaians for a ride,” he stated.

He also criticised former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of the galamsey issue, accusing him of neglecting the problem.

Dr. Aidoo urged President Mahama not to repeat these mistakes.

“Akufo-Addo didn’t care, so President Mahama must not think that Ghanaians do not care about the fight. If he doesn’t solve the galamsey issues, the Ghanaian people will vote the NDC government out in 2028,” he warned.

Dr. Aidoo also stressed that the current government still has time to act decisively on the issue.

“Six months is long enough to solve galamsey. The Blue Water Guards and the GoldBoard Taskforce are commendable policies, but he should stop the galamsey,” he added.