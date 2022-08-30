2 hours ago

Singer and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has disclosed that he attended the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with Kwame Fordjour, chiefly known as Dr. UN, the organizer of the infamous Global Blueprint Excellence Award.

Blakk in an exclusive with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni confirmed Dr. UN's claim that he was a former student at KNUST and also his friend back in the day.

"He was my mate and he was at Katanga Hall, officially called University Hall. In fact, he was also a radio presenter, and I was playing reggae there. I finished in 2001, so this was in 1997. I met him there, the long and short of it all is, he was my mate," he told GhanaWeb.

Speaking on the Delay Show on August 28, Dr. UN who has been tagged as pulling off a fake UN award back in 2020 and honouring key personalities in Ghana with 'low cost' plaques maintained that he attended KNUST amidst claims that he never stepped foot in the tertiary institution.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of The Delay Show in a tweet dated August 28 said information available to her producers indicated that the self-acclaimed Global Ambassador of UN was not Blakk Rasta's mate.

"Black Rasta told our producers, he remembers him from the radio station and not as his mate. @johndumelo doesn’t remember him. These were the names he mentioned. Alisa doesn’t have any record of the late Kofi Annan coming for his award show in 2014!" she tweeted.

Meanwhile, Blakk Rasta has risen to the defence of Dr. UN, the man he spoke highly of despite the backlash he has faced from a section of Ghanaians.

"Together we were at Contacto Radio. He basically was always sleeping in the studio. Every time, he will be in the studio, so at a point, I was wondering if he was a student... whether it was his time to work or not, he was always in the studio. Almost like the studio manager. He was reading Social Science and at that time, we used to call him Wyclef. He was always smiling, I never saw him sad.

"One thing about this guy is that he takes life easy. He is not the type you will say this is how people who go to KNUST or Havard behave. The guy, you are insulting him, he is laughing. He is a flippant, he takes serious things and he jokes with that. So nobody takes him seriously, even on campus, that was how he was but he has his credential, he's not a boastful person...he was my mate not only me, Nokus and Shatta Rako were there," he added.

Source: Ghanaweb