A Lecturer at the Kintampo College of Health and Well-being Dr. Yennusom Maalug has filed his nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries in the Kintampo North Constituency, promising to lead the people with "utmost integrity and honesty".

Accompanied by a mammoth crowd, on Wednesday, March 22, Dr. Maalug handed over his nomination forms to the Kintampo North Constituency office of the NDC, looking set for the May 13 race.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Maalug said he chose to offer himself to serve the constituency as the people

"Today I have come to file my nomination in a journey to represent the good people of Kintampo North," he said.

We all know Kintampo North needs change and I represent that change we all yearn for and today marks the beginning of our steps to to victory in 2024.

I have always said it and let me repeat it that when given the nod, I will serve you with

Dr Maalug is making his first search for the party's Parliamentary ticket in race that involves Five other contestants, including the incumbent MP for the constitutuency, Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah.

But the confident Dr Maalug believes he represents the hopes and aspirations of the the delegates.

"I stand for the hope of Kintampo North, and I represent the hope of the delegates because the delegates are the king-makers; the branch executives, who form about 90% of the delegates, are the ones to elect us."

What I will do for them after becoming an MP includes jobs and education scholarships.

"As a lecturer at the college of health, I have helped many people obtain admission; women's empowerment, youth empowerment, party employment, as well as vocational skills training for the youth, are some of the other things I will do," he said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.