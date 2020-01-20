3 hours ago

There was drama on Saturday January 18, 2020 when angry residents of Sogakope in South Tongu District of the Volta Region dumped a coffin containing a dead body at the charge office of the Sogakope Police Station in protest against moves by the police to stop the burial of the deceased.

Intelligence gathered by Sogakope Police District command said a man from Eworyi family at Sokpoe, was found dead in his room and the family was preparing to bury him on the same day, Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Police proceeded to the funeral ground but the body was already sent to the cemetery for burial.

The head of the Eworyi family, Solomon Eworyi led Police to Sokpoe cemetery but the youth became incensed and trooped to the cemetery with offensive weapons to attack Police but they Police professionally managed and returned to base.

At about 8pm same day, the coffin containing the deceased, Emmanuel Norvietro alias ” I need more” aged about 60 years was carried to Sogakope Police Station by the youth of Sokpoe and dumped same on the Charge office counter amidst stone-throwing.

When calm was later restored, the coffin containing the deceased was sent by the Police to Richard Novati Catholic Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Credit: MyNewsGh.com