Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, has commended the club’s medical team for their swift response after goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi suffered a concussion during their Ghana Premier League match against Young Apostles.
The incident occurred deep into stoppage time on Sunday, when Agbasi was injured after making what initially appeared to be a routine save. The goalkeeper received immediate treatment on the pitch before being transported by ambulance to a clinic at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Speaking after the game, Dramani praised the professionalism and urgency shown by the medical staff in handling the situation.
“The medics responded to the situation quite well and on time, so he was revived in no time,” he said.
The Hearts coach also confirmed that the 23-year-old is now in a stable condition but remains under close medical observation, which prevented him from attending post-match duties.
“He could not come to the post-match conference because it was too soon for him. You cannot underrate these things. You think you are fine, but you really need to be monitored for a while,” Dramani added.
Agbasi, who has made 11 appearances this season as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, will continue to be monitored as a precaution while the club prioritises his full recovery.
A concussion, a form of mild traumatic brain injury, can result from a blow to the head and often requires careful assessment and rest, even when initial symptoms appear to subside quickly.
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