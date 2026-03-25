3 hours ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Didi Dramani, has commended the club’s medical team for their swift response after goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi suffered a concussion during their Ghana Premier League match against Young Apostles.

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‎The incident occurred deep into stoppage time on Sunday, when Agbasi was injured after making what initially appeared to be a routine save. The goalkeeper received immediate treatment on the pitch before being transported by ambulance to a clinic at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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‎Speaking after the game, Dramani praised the professionalism and urgency shown by the medical staff in handling the situation.

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‎“The medics responded to the situation quite well and on time, so he was revived in no time,” he said.

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‎The Hearts coach also confirmed that the 23-year-old is now in a stable condition but remains under close medical observation, which prevented him from attending post-match duties.

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‎“He could not come to the post-match conference because it was too soon for him. You cannot underrate these things. You think you are fine, but you really need to be monitored for a while,” Dramani added.

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‎Agbasi, who has made 11 appearances this season as the club’s second-choice goalkeeper, will continue to be monitored as a precaution while the club prioritises his full recovery.

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‎A concussion, a form of mild traumatic brain injury, can result from a blow to the head and often requires careful assessment and rest, even when initial symptoms appear to subside quickly.

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