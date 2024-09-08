4 hours ago

Sunday, September 8, 2024, was a day of thrilling football in the Ghana Premier League, featuring several close encounters and dramatic finishes.

At the Dr. Kwame Kye Sports Complex, Nations FC and Bechem United played out a captivating 0-0 draw.

Despite a spirited performance from coach Kassim Mingle’s side, they were unable to find the net against his former club, resulting in a well-fought stalemate in Abrankese.

Aduana FC also experienced a dramatic finish in their home fixture against Heart of Lions.

Mustapha Yakubu's 80th-minute goal for Heart of Lions seemed set to secure the win until Emmanuel Marfo's equalizer in the 90th minute salvaged a 1-1 draw for Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

In Bibiani, GoldStars FC managed a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Legon Cities at the Duns Park.

Samuel Atta Kumi put GoldStars ahead with a 2nd-minute goal, but Dennis Adomah equalized for Legon Cities two minutes into the second half.

Gideon Anaba then clinched the win for GoldStars with a decisive 72nd-minute strike, marking their first triumph of the 2024-25 Premier League season.