2 hours ago

Heart of Lions Maintains Winless Streak with 0-0 Draw Against Karela United

Heart of Lions continues to be the only Premier League team without a win or a defeat this season in the Ghana Premier League. In their match against Karela United on Sunday, the game, initially scheduled for the WAFA Park in Sogakope, was moved to the Hohoe Sports Stadium due to the Akosombo Dam spillage affecting the Sogakope area.

The encounter ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes, extending Heart of Lions' winless streak. Despite enjoying the majority of the possession, both teams were unable to find the back of the net.

Lions' Yaw Danso came close to scoring in the final minutes of the first half but was denied by the woodwork. In the second half, Karela United looked improved, but their attackers couldn't capitalize on their opportunities.

A crucial moment came in the 79th minute when Nana Kwame Oppong had a golden opportunity to give Heart of Lions the lead from close range, but he missed the target.

Despite their best efforts, Heart of Lions couldn't break the winless streak and the match ended in a goalless draw at the Hohoe Sports Stadium.