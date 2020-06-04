1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Abura-Asebu-Kwamankmese, Elvis Moris Donkor has belittled the political credentials of Isaac Adongo, warning the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) never to consider the Bolgatanga Central MP as Mahama’s running mate ahead of the December polls.

He claims despite been described as an economic guru in the NDC, Adongo “is a no-match” to Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the field of economics.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Mr. Moris Donkor noted that it will be dreadful for the NDC top hierarchy to settle for the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo.

“Ah, I have heard that they want Adongo as running mate to face Dr. Bawumia. It’s funny. Adongo cannot match Dr. Bawumia. Even Bawumia’s wife [Samira Bawumia] will treat him [Adongo] like a swine,” he said.

According to him the NDC after advice from Allotey Jacobs to find a running mate that can face Dr. Bawumia has been wandering for months hitting a dead end in the process.

“They don’t have such a person in their party,” he added.

When is Mahama announcing his running mate?

The presidential candidate of the largest opposition party, former President John Dramani Mahama will in the coming weeks if not months make pronouncements on who his running mate will be for the 2020 elections.

According to former President Mahama, the country still remains at the crossroad battling the COVID-19 pandemic which has delayed the outdooring of his running mate.

NDC denies shortlisting running mates for Mahama

NDC says reports on the shortlisting of running mates for the 2020 general elections are false.

In a statement purportedly signed by the General Secretary of the party some weeks ago, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said he has not “issued any such statement or cause such publication to be made on [his] behalf.”

“The general public is therefore advised to ignore any such frivolous and fictitious letter, which is clearly a creation of some unscrupulous persons, who want to divert attention from serious burning national issues,” the NDC scribe noted.

Peace FM