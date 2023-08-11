9 minutes ago

Ghana's Dreams FC has strengthened its squad by securing the services of seasoned forward John Antwi as they gear up for the upcoming season.

The experienced striker, who formerly played for Al Ahly, has joined the FA Cup champions after concluding his tenure with Jordanian club Al Faisaly.

Antwi's arrival is expected to bring valuable expertise and depth to the squad as Dreams FC prepares for both domestic and continental competitions in the 2023/24 season.

Antwi's signing holds particular significance as Dreams FC earned the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup by winning the FA Cup.

With his wealth of experience, the former Eleven Wise player is anticipated to play a crucial role in the team's continental campaign.

Having previously featured for prominent Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Pyramids FC, Antwi boasts extensive experience in African football, making him a valuable asset to Dreams FC's ambitions.

Antwi's return to Ghana is marked by his notable achievement as the foreign player with the highest number of goals in Al Ahly's history, further underlining his prowess on the field.

As Dreams FC embarks on its African journey, the team is set to face Milo FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, scheduled for the weekend of August 18-20.

With two national team caps for Ghana, John Antwi's addition to the Dreams FC roster augments the club's attacking prowess and adds another dimension to their aspirations for the season ahead.