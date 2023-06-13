1 hour ago

In what promises to be an exhilarating clash, Dreams FC and King Faisal will go head-to-head in the much-anticipated final of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

The match is scheduled to take place at the renowned Dr. Kwame Kyei sports complex on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

This season's tournament has been nothing short of spectacular, showcasing a thrilling display of skill and determination.

From the preliminary round all the way to the semifinals, a staggering 238 goals have been scored across 108 games, captivating fans nationwide.

Dreams FC, commonly known as the Still Believe side, have enjoyed a remarkable journey throughout the competition.

This year marks their first appearance in the final, an achievement that reflects their unwavering spirit and determination.

In the semifinals, they overcame Skyy FC with a hard-fought victory of 2-1, solidifying their spot in the ultimate showdown.

On the other side, King Faisal has displayed their prowess on the field, impressing fans and pundits alike.

In a captivating semifinal match against Nsotreman FC, King Faisal staged an incredible comeback, securing a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Their unwavering resilience has earned them a well-deserved place in the final, where they will undoubtedly bring their A-game.

As we delve into the statistics, Dreams FC has showcased their dominance, having played five matches in the tournament.

With three impressive home victories and two commendable wins on the road, they have demonstrated their versatility.

Having scored nine goals while conceding only two, Dreams FC's solid defensive performance will surely pose a challenge to their opponents.

King Faisal, too, has displayed their mettle throughout the competition.

With two wins on home turf and an impressive record of three triumphs away from home, they have proven to be a formidable force.

Having scored a total of 12 goals and conceding five, King Faisal's attacking prowess will certainly keep their opponents on their toes.

The final, scheduled for a 4pm kick-off, promises to be a spectacle for football enthusiasts around the country.

For those unable to attend in person, the match will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247, ensuring that fans can witness every thrilling moment as it unfolds.