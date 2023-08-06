3 hours ago

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC has made an exciting addition to their technical staff with the appointment of former Hearts of Oak and Ghanaian national team goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei, as the club's new Goalkeepers Trainer.

The move aims to elevate the goalkeeping department of the Still Believe side in preparation for the upcoming season.

Sammy Adjei, a legendary figure in Ghanaian football, brings a wealth of experience to Dreams FC.

His illustrious career included numerous achievements with Hearts of Oak, where he played a pivotal role in securing multiple titles.

Notably, he was a key member of the Black Stars team that earned Ghana's first-ever qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

With a remarkable track record, Adjei played a significant role in Hearts of Oak's success, helping the team secure the Ghana Premier League title for six consecutive seasons.

Additionally, he contributed to the club's triumphs in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Super Cup in 2000 and 2001, defeating Esperance de Tunis and Zamalek of Egypt, respectively.

Dreams FC's decision to bring in Sammy Adjei as the Goalkeepers Trainer is a strategic move to bolster their technical team as they prepare for their debut in African competitions.

The club is the reigning FA Cup champions and is gearing up for their maiden campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.

On their official Facebook page, Dreams FC proudly announced the acquisition of Sammy Adjei, expressing their excitement about the potential transformation he could bring to their goalkeeping department.

As the club readies itself for the CAF Confederations Cup, Dreams FC has been drawn against Guinea's Milo FC in the first preliminary round.

The Still Believe lads will play the first leg in Guinea before returning to the Accra Sports Stadium for the reverse fixture, hoping to make an impact on the continental stage under the guidance of their new Goalkeepers Trainer, Sammy Adjei.