1 hour ago

Dreams Football Club exhibited a formidable performance on Wednesday afternoon, securing a crucial three points in their Ghana Premier League encounter against Bechem United.

Originally slated to face the Hunters during Week 19 of the league campaign, the Dawu-based club had their match postponed due to their involvement in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Today, Dreams FC hosted the much-anticipated fixture at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Setting the tempo early in the game, the hosts surged ahead just 10 minutes into the first half, courtesy of a goal from Godfred Atuahene.

However, Bechem United responded with determination, leveling the scoreline through Ebenezer Adu Kwaw Boadi in the 37th minute, ensuring a deadlock at halftime.

Undeterred, Dreams FC regrouped for the second half and managed to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory, with Dede Ishmael finding the back of the net.

With this crucial win, Dreams FC now finds themselves at 35 points, climbing two places away from the relegation zone and solidifying their position in the league standings.