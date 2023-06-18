2 hours ago

Dreams FC emerged victorious in the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup final, defeating King Faisal 2-0 at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.

The Still Believe lads, who finished 6th in the betPawa Premier League, displayed their hunger and determination from the start of the match. In the 20th minute, Aziz Issah of Dreams FC scored a remarkable solo goal that will be remembered for years to come, putting his team in the lead.

Despite King Faisal's efforts to find the equalizer, the solid defense of Dreams FC stood firm and denied them any scoring opportunities.

Sadiq Alhassan, who came on as a substitute, made an immediate impact by adding to the tally, extending Dreams FC's lead and putting them in a commanding position.

This victory not only secures the MTN FA Cup title for Dreams FC but also guarantees their qualification as Ghana's representative in the upcoming 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC's exceptional performance in the final showcased their talent, resilience, and ambition, earning them a well-deserved place in continental competition.