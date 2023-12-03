2 hours ago

Dreams Football Club secured their inaugural victory in the group stages of the current CAF Confederation Cup, emerging triumphant against Rivers United on Sunday afternoon.

In the intense second Group B encounter held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ghana, Dreams FC exhibited resilience and character to clinch a 2-1 win after 90 minutes.

The breakthrough for Dreams FC came in the 35th minute, with experienced striker John Antwi finding the net. Eric Boateng provided the crucial assist, capitalizing on a well-executed team move.

Despite Rivers United's efforts, they couldn't level the score, trailing at the conclusion of the first half.

In the second half, Dreams FC continued their determined performance, securing an insurance goal through Aziz Issah.

Although Rivers United managed to grab a late consolation goal courtesy of Alex Ayowah, it proved insufficient to salvage the team from an away defeat.

With this victory, Dreams Football Club now occupies the second position on the Group C standings of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The win is a significant boost for the Ghanaian club, positioning them well in the group stage as they aim for further success in the continental competition.