Dreams FC scored in either half to beat FC Samartex 1996 2-0 at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday. Ali Huzaif opened the scoring in the 20th minute as he smartly went round the Samartex backline to slot home. After a 1-0 lead in the first half Godfred Atuahene added the second goal in the 69th minute to win the day for the Still Believe lads.

At Bibiani - Prince Anane scored late to give Berekum Chelsea their first away victory in the League following a 1-0 win over Bibiani GoldStars at the Duns Park.

Earlier on Saturday, Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals played out a goalless draw against Real Tamale United at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.