2 hours ago

Dreams FC head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, has expressed his admiration for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, citing the Spaniard's coaching philosophy as a significant influence on his career.

However, Zito clarified that while he appreciates Guardiola's approach to the game, he doesn't harbor personal fondness for him.

Zito shared his thoughts during an interview on TV3's GPL Express, stating, "The person I admire in coaching is Pep Guardiola, but I don’t like him, but I like his philosophy because of where I started my career as a developer."

The Ghanaian coach acknowledged Guardiola as his coaching role model, emphasizing the influence of the City boss's philosophy on his own coaching style.

Zito elaborated, "When you talk about coaches in the world, Pep is my coach in terms of philosophy, but I don’t like him, maybe because I am Real Madrid, I was a Barcelona fan, but then Ronaldo left and when he joined Real Madrid I moved there."

Abdul Karim Zito is widely regarded as one of the top football minds in Ghana, particularly for his successful leadership of Ghana’s U-20 team to AFCON success in Mauritania in 2021.

Looking ahead, Dreams FC is set to face Club Africain from Tunisia in the first group game of the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis on Saturday.

The Ghana Premier League side will subsequently compete against Nigerian team Rivers United and Academica do Lobito of Angola in the other two group stage matches.