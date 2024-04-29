3 hours ago

Dreams FC head coach, Karim Zito, has expressed his desire to participate in the CAF inter-club competition again next season.

The Still Believe lads made their debut in the CAF Confederation Cup this season after winning the FA Cup last season.

Despite being newcomers to the competition, Dreams FC reached the semifinals.

However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg at the Baba Yara Stadium, following a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

Despite the setback, Zito remains determined to return to Africa next season, despite the financial challenges involved.

"I want to go to Africa again by winning the FA Cup. Playing in Africa is a valuable experience," he told Asempa FM .

"There are financial challenges playing in Africa, but we are aiming to play in Africa again."

Dreams FC will now shift their focus to the FA Cup, where they will face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.