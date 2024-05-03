5 hours ago

Dreams FC's head coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is setting his sights on another victory in the FA Cup as the season approaches its climax.

The team, affectionately known as the "Still Believe" lads, secured their maiden FA Cup title last season with a commanding 2-0 win over King Faisal, and they are eager to replicate that success once more.

Having already booked their spot in the semifinals after a hard-fought victory over Soccer Intellectuals, Dreams FC is determined to defend their crown.

Star player Abdul Aziz Issah, whose talent has attracted interest from Africa and Europe, played a pivotal role in securing their place in the semis with a crucial goal.

Zito stressed the significance of retaining the title, highlighting its importance in their quest for another opportunity at continental glory.

"As defending champions, I would be immensely proud to defend our title and once again compete in Africa," he remarked.

Despite facing disappointment in their debut Confederation Cup campaign, narrowly missing out on the finals after a defeat to Zamalek, Dreams FC remains steadfast in their pursuit of success.