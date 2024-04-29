4 hours ago

Despite a setback in the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal, Dreams FC coach Karim Zito remains resolute in his pursuit of defending the MTN FA Cup title.

Following a disappointing defeat to Zamalek SC in the second leg, Zito expressed his disappointment but swiftly shifted his focus to the upcoming challenge.

Dreams FC, having suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium, saw their dream of reaching the final dashed after a goalless draw in the first leg in Cairo.

However, Zito, known for his unwavering determination, reaffirmed his commitment to defending the FA Cup title, highlighting the team's shift in focus.

"Our focus is now on the Ghana Premier League and the FA Cup," Zito stated on Asempa FM, emphasizing the importance of regaining momentum in domestic competitions.

Dreams FC is scheduled to face Soccer Intellectuals in the quarterfinal of the Cup on Wednesday, May 1, at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Last season, Dreams FC clinched the ultimate by defeating King Faisal 2-0, showcasing their determination and resilience.

With their sights set on maintaining their winning streak, Zito and his team are prepared to face the upcoming challenges with vigor and determination.