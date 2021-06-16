44 minutes ago

Dreams FC head coach, Vladislav Viric has been slapped with a one game ban and also fined an amount of GHC2,000 for unsavoury comments made after his side's natch day 23 game against Asante Kotoko.

The Serbian trainer accused the referees of aiding Kumasi Asante Kotoko to win the said league game which they won 3-1.

Dreams FC coach, Vladislav Viric who was left disappointed by officiating said during the post game interview that Kotoko were helped by referees.

“It’s very interesting how eleven against eleven players and some being on the bench.

“Because the game will be better game, they call some people to help them.

“They are in Black you know, to help them be better game.

“And they wasn’t helping today and I’m so sad.” Vladislav Viric said.

He has also been ordered to in three days apologize to the Ghana Premier League and the officiating officials through the same medium.