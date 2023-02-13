15 minutes ago

Dreams FC scored in either half to beat champions Asante Kotoko 2-0 at the theatre of Dreams - Dawu on Sunday. The Still Believe lads grabbed the win through youngster Aholou Avocevou and Agyenim Boateng Mensah.

Dreams FC went into the game hoping to grab the points and move out of the relegation after losing their previous home gamed to Aduana FC by a goal to nil. Coach Karim Zito named Augustine Koomson in post and he lived up to the billing as he put up a gallant display to save his side.

After a dominant display in the opening minutes, Aholou Avocevou, put the home side in the lead in the 14th minute after beautifully connecting from a lovely free kick.

Dreams FC added to the tally in the 60th minute through Agyenim Boateng Mensah. The former Nzema Kotoko attacker went round the Asante Kotoko backline before planting the ball beyond Ibrahim Danlad with a well-placed shot.

Dreams FC dominated the match and deservedly took all three points. The result will no doubt boost their confidence as they look to climb up the league table. They now have 23 points and moved to the middle of the table while Asante Kotoko stay in third place with 27 points - 5 points behind leaders Aduana FC and one point behind second placed Accra Hearts of Oak.