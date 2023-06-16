3 hours ago

After successfully avoiding relegation, Dreams FC head coach Abdul Karim Zito has set his sights on winning the FA Cup, believing that achieving this feat will make their season a success.

Just a few weeks ago, Dreams FC found themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone in the Ghana Premier League. However, a series of wins, including a draw against Asante Kotoko on the final day, propelled them to a 6th place finish on the table with 48 points.

In the league cup, Dreams FC have been performing exceptionally well from the start, eliminating reigning champions Hearts of Oak along the way and defeating Skyy FC in the semi-finals to reach the final.

Speaking in an interview, Coach Zito expressed his satisfaction at accomplishing the task of securing the team's survival and now sets his sights on winning the league cup, which would be a historic achievement for Dreams FC.

"I feel vindicated because many journalists placed Dreams FC in the relegation zone, but I always maintained that it would never happen. I'm very pleased with our goalless draw against Kotoko. I have achieved my first target, so now I'm focused on the FA Cup. That's what I will be thinking about."

The MTN FA Cup final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

Dreams FC will be determined to secure victory and lift the trophy in what would be a memorable moment for the club's history.