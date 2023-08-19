3 hours ago

Dreams FC's debut in CAF inter-club competitions faced a setback as they were unable to maintain their lead, resulting in a 1-1 draw against Guinean side Milo FC de Kankan in the first leg of the first preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The match took place at the Stade General Lansana Conte.

Coach Karim Zito fielded a strong lineup for the historic occasion, featuring players like skipper Abdul Jalilu, Gael Aholou, Simba Sylvester, Ishmael Dede, and veteran John Antwi.

The early stages of the game were challenging for Dreams FC, as they struggled to connect passes due to the poor condition of the pitch. This allowed the hosts to make some initial attempts, though none were on target.

Within the first seven minutes, Dreams FC encountered two injuries, affecting John Antwi and Aholou. Fortunately, both players quickly recovered and continued.

Subsequently, Dreams FC found their rhythm and controlled the game, leading to Gael Aholou's close-range goal in the 29th minute, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Entering the second half with a lead, Dreams FC adopted a more cautious approach to preserve their advantage. However, Milo FC de Kankan intensified their efforts to find the equalizer.

Despite Dreams FC's defensive resilience, Milo FC de Kankan managed to level the score in the 81st minute, ending their pursuit of an equalizing goal.

The match concluded with a 1-1 draw after full time, setting the stage for the return leg in Accra next week. The Ghanaian team will be looking to secure a favorable result on their home turf and progress to the next stage of the competition.