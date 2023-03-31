2 hours ago

Dreams FC will face Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams on Matchday 25 of the betPawa Premier League on Saturday, April 1, 2023. The Still Believe lads who conceded late to lose 1-0 to Bechem United in midweek have won once in lost 3 and drawn one in their last five matches.

Hearts of Oak have won 3, drawn one and lost one in their last five matches and are still in contention for the League despite being without a substantive Coach since Slavko Matic left his post three weeks ago.

The last encounter between Dreams FC and Hearts of Oak ended 2-2 at the Accra Sports Stadium with Kwabena Van Dijk scoring a brace for Dreams FC. Dreams FC have won once in their last five matches against Hearts of Oak – with their last victory coming at the Theater of Dreams in the 2020-21 season when they won 2-0.

Hearts of Oak have beaten Dreams FC twice since the 2020-21 season with two of the encounters ending in a draw. The Phobians are yet to record a win against Dreams FC in Dawu since 2020-21 season.

Benin import Gael Aholou is in top form for Dreams FC but he is not the only player to watch in this game as they also boast of Michel Sarpong, Ishmael Dede, Emmanuel Adade and Abdul Jalilu and Black Meteors winger Sylvester Simba.

Hearts of Oak are buoyed by the return of Yassan Ouatching who is back from International duty with Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers whiles Eric Eso, Isaac Mensah, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Konadu Yiadom and Dennis Korsah are all available for selection.

Coach David Ocloo have lost one game, won three and drawn one since he took over from Slavko Matic as acting head coach.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 3pm.

In the other Saturday fixture – high flying Accra Lions will entertain strugglers King Faisal at the Accra Sports stadium. Lions lost to Hearts of Oak on Wednesday but have the impetus to trouble Godwin Ablordey’s King Faisal in Accra.

The Insah Allah lads recorded a 3-2 victory against Karela United at Abrankese – their 8th win of the campaign. The Insha Allah boys who have a game in hand won the first leg encounter 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Accra Lions dropped to the 5th spot in the League table with 2 wins, two losses and one draw in their last five matches whiles King Faisal sit in 16th place with 28 points.

King Faisal have won 2, drawn 2 and lost 1 in their last five matches. Dominic Nsobila and Abass Samari Salifu have returned to the side after featuring for the Black Meteors in the U-23 qualifiers against Algeria.

The duo will be complimented by efforts of youngster Dominic Amponsah and Richmond Sackey. King Faisal have the likes of Baba Yahaya, William Denkyi, Abdul Latif, Benjamin Bature and Joseph Adu Dwomoh to rely upon on Saturday.

The match which is scheduled for 3pm kick off.