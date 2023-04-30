2 hours ago

At the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, Dreams FC handed Legon Cities a humiliating 5-1 defeat. The Still Believe lads dominated the game from the start and deservedly took the lead in the sixth minute through Gael Aholou's beautiful volley from a pass on the right side. Ishmael Dede doubled their lead 20 minutes later, putting Dreams FC in a commanding position.

However, Samuel Armah reduced the deficit for the Royals just before half time. After the break, Dreams FC increased the tempo and Ali Huzaif scored in the 58th minute to restore their two-goal lead. Ibrahim Abdulai headed home on 66 minutes, and Godfred Atuahene came off the bench to score the fifth and final goal for Zito's side.

The win takes Dreams FC to fifth place in the Ghana Premier League standings, just three points behind the top spot. The Still Believe lads put on an impressive display, and their attacking prowess was evident throughout the match.

Dreams FC's 5-1 victory over Legon Cities was a commanding performance that showcased their attacking strength. The win sees them move up the table, and they will be looking to build on this result in their next game.