41 minutes ago

Head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mariano Barreto has questioned how the 'potato' pitch at the Theater of Dreams at Dawu gained approval from the GFA and its Club Licensing Board to be used as a Premier League venue.

Kotoko beat Inter Allies 3-2 in a highly entertaining game at the Dawu Park on Monday but the win came at a cost as two players limped off and had to be replaced.

Center back Abdul Ganiyu and Evans Owusu both suffered injuries and had to be replaced during the game against Inter Allies.

Speaking during the post match interview Asante Kotoko coach, Mariano Barreto blamed the injury on the poor Dawu pitch.

He says the playing surface at Dawu is not fit to be used for Premier League games as it poses danger to players.

"I am surprised why someone approved this pitch for football".

“I had two injury situations. We had to replace Ganiyu because of injury afterwards Evans also sustained an injury because the pitch is not good. I don’t understand how this pitch can be approved for league match,” Barreto said in a post-match interview.

“Sometimes when we lose we try to find an excuse but I tell you this pitch doesn’t meet any of the conditions to play a league match on. I hope the Ghana FA and those who approve this pitch should also think about the players", he added.