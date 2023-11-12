1 hour ago

At the Theatre of Dreams, Dreams FC emerged victorious with a 2-0 win against Accra Great Olympics.

The match saw both teams entering with confidence after securing victories against Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC, respectively.

However, it was the hosts who ultimately claimed the three points.

The breakthrough came in the second half when Ishmael Dede converted a well-taken penalty in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Eric Danso extended Dreams FC's lead by capitalizing on Dede's cross and cleverly lobbing the ball into the net. The double from Dede and Danso secured Dreams FC their second consecutive win.

The victory positions Dreams FC on a positive trajectory, building momentum in the league with back-to-back successes.

Accra Great Olympics, on the other hand, will regroup as they look to bounce back from this defeat in their upcoming fixtures.