Division One League side Bofoakwa Tano accused Dreams FC that young defender Evans Andrew Apau, who recently signed for Kotoko, has been fictitiously dropped from the Ghana U-20 camp for refusing to sign for Dreams FC.

According to the Brong based club, the player who joined Kotoko had interest from the club of the GFA President but he spurned the chance to sign for the Dawu based club and was then removed from the national U-20 squad.

Speaking in an interview on Kumasi based Hello FM, Kurt Okraku touched on what had been said by Mr J.Y Appiah who is a member of Bofoakwa Tano.

"Mr JY Appiah is my father. I didn't hear about that conversation and I doubt he will go that way. However, I think we have processes and committees who are responsible for such situations and I will like to leave it to the various committees to work. I don't want to comment on individual issues. It's quite unfortunate.

Everyone got to know about Kurt because of the good work I did with Dreams FC and it's not a secret that it's my club. I only stepped down as the Executive Chairman of the club but Dreams FC is my club. All the good things about Dreams FC is in the public space for people to see."

"Dreams FC must not suffer because the owner is the current Ghana Football Association president. I think it's a bit unfair. It's also unfair that every so-called bad thing is linked with Dreams FC.

As I said, I don't want to comment about specifics but we will allow the system to work.

If you want to be very sincere with the situation you will see positive signals from the jobs of both the Ethics Committee and Integrity section of the GFA. They have been proactive to ensure that the sanctity and integrity of the sport are heavily protected."

"I think they have started well and we only have to be supportive. As stakeholders of football, we have to conduct ourselves well, thinking about Ghana football first.

If you know that as an individual, what you are going to say will dent the image of the game, you don't have to do it. When you're punished you turn round to say Kurt you're my brother and you're treating me like that while you know you've gone against the law.

We should all try and make our system efficient and effective." he added.