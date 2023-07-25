2 hours ago

Ghanaian side Dreams FC has been drawn to clash against Milo FC de Kankan from Guinea in the thrilling first preliminary round of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup.

Dreams FC earned their spot in the CAF Confederation Cup by securing victory over King Faisal in the MTN FA Cup, setting the stage for an exciting continental journey.

The first leg of this gripping encounter will take place in Guinea, as Dreams FC makes their way to face Milo FC de Kankan on their home turf.

Following the first leg, the action will shift to Accra, where Dreams FC will play host to the Guinean team in an intense match that could tip the balance in their favor.

Mark your calendars, as the first leg matches are scheduled for the weekend of 18th to 20th August, with the second leg ties set to unfold between 25th and 27th August 2023.

With their sights set on progressing further, the teams will have to gear up for the second preliminary round, scheduled from 15th to 17th September for the first leg games, while the returning fixtures will take place from 19th September to 1st October 2023.

The stakes rise even higher as the winner of this exciting tie will face one of two formidable opponents in the second preliminary round.

Either AS Douanes from Niger or Kallon FC from Sierra Leone will be their next challenge as they battle for a coveted spot in the highly anticipated group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Expect nothing less than passionate football, exhilarating moments, and fierce determination as Dreams FC fights to make their mark on the continental stage.