Assistant coach Godwin Ablordey of King Faisal gracefully accepted the defeat against Dreams FC in their FA Cup match.

Dreams FC displayed their superiority on the field, ultimately securing a 2-0 victory and claiming the championship title of the 2022/23 MTN FA Cup.

Aziz Issah's remarkable individual effort in the 20th minute propelled Dreams FC into the lead, and substitute Sadiq Alhassan added a second goal, sealing the win for the club.

In acknowledging Dreams FC's superiority, Ablordey expressed his congratulations to coach Zito and his team for their well-deserved victory.

Despite King Faisal's efforts, they were unable to overcome Dreams FC's dominance on the day.

"It is football, and it happens. We played our hearts out, but Dreams FC were the better side, and they won. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate my senior legend coach Zito for winning today's FA Cup match," Ablordey told Peace FM.

He continued, "I congratulate him for this win. We took the match seriously, but at the end of 90 minutes, we lost by 2 goals. We need to accept our defeat and move on."