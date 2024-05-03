1 hour ago

Dreams FC's standout performer, Abdul Aziz Issah, remains optimistic about his team's chances to defend their FA Cup title this season, expressing confidence in their ability to achieve the feat with determination and hard work as the competition reaches its climax.

In a thrilling encounter on Thursday, dubbed "The Still Believe" boys secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Division One League outfit Soccer Intellectuals, earning them a coveted spot in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Abdul Aziz Issah emerged as the hero of the match, netting the solitary goal that sealed Dreams FC's passage to the semis.

In a post-match interview, the 18-year-old, who has been in sensational form with ten goals across all competitions this season, articulated the team's ambitions, stating, "Our main target is to defend the title and make a return to Africa."

With Dreams FC's determination and Issah's remarkable contributions, they remain firmly focused on their goal of clinching another FA Cup title and potentially securing a place in continental competition once again.