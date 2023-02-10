3 hours ago

Dreams FC forward Agyenim Boateng Mensah has been named as the NASCO Player of the Month for January, 2023.

He beat off competition from five other players including Sampson Eduku, Yussif Mohammed, Abass Samari, Steven Mukwala Desse and Issah Kuka.

Agyenim Boateng kicked off the year with an impressive performance scoring three goals out of five betPawa Premier League matches played last month.

He also won the NASCO Player of the Month award twice during the month.

As his reward, he will receive a 43 inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.