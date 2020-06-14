11 hours ago

Dreams FC attacking sensation, Emmanuel Ocran has singled out Asante Kotoko’s Justice Blay for special praise describing the midfielder as the best player in the suspended Ghana Premier League.

According to Ocran, the Percupine Warriors' defensive midfielder’s outstanding performance deserves applauds and commendation.

Blay, who is on loan from Medeama SC has been impressive for Maxwell Konadu’s side in the Ghana Premier League scoring two goals and going home with 2 MVP awards.

“We have seen a lot of good players in the league before it was suspended’’ Ocran told Kyzz FM in an interview.

“But to me Justice Blay is the best player in the Ghana Premier League now. He has been in a great form before the league was truncated” the striker added.