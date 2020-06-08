43 minutes ago

Israeli top flight side Ashdod FC have triggered the option to sign midfielder Samuel Alabi on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell.

Reports from the Israeli media indicate that the Dreams FC star has been handed a four-year contract with Ashdod and will feature for Israeli Premier League side until 2024.

The 20-year old Ghanaian star has become FC Ashdod’s first signing for the new season in the Israeli Premier League.

The Ghanian youngster has established himself in the Israeli League after joining Ashdod on loan from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC in 2019.

Alabi enjoyed a productive loan spell with the club, scoring one goal and assisted one since his arrival at FC Ashdod in the last summer transfer window.