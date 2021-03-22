4 hours ago

Dreams FC Coach Vladislav Viric has been announced as the NASCO Coach of the Month for February.

Viric led the “Still Believe” lads to three home wins and one away with one defeat, same as Samuel Boadu during his time at Medeama in February.

Viric however pipped the former Medeama coach to the award with his side scoring a total of thirteen (13) goals while Medeama scored seven (7) goals last month.

Berekum Chelsea’s Abu Abdul-Hanan also got a nomination after his team recorded three wins and a draw in February.

The Dreams FC coach now joins Kweku Danso, Henrik Lehm, and Karela’s Augustine Evans Adotey as previous winners of the monthly award this season.

Source: GFA Communications