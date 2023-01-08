6 hours ago

Bechem United scored in added time to snatch a point against King Faisal at Fosu Gyeabuor Park Sunday.

Godfred Asiamah gave King Faisal the lead in the 67th minute after the two sides settled for a scoreless first half.

Asiamah cut in from the left before finishing coolly to silence the home fans but his goal was cancelled by Hafiz Konkoni in the 92nd minute as he levelled matters for the Hunters.

In Dawu - Dreams FC scored a brace in either half as they humbled Medeama SC 4-0 at the theatre of Dreams on Sunday.

Abdul Aziz Issah gave the home side the lead in the second minute following a teasing cross down the left flank that slipped through the fingers of goalkeeper Boris Mandjui for the first goal.

Agyenim Boateng Mensah added to the tally two minutes later – as he capitalized on a mix-up between Boris Mandjui and Vincent Atinga to tap home.

Back from the break – Agyenim Boateng got a brace as he turned home a lovely ball for the third goal before David Van Djik completed the rout at Dawu.

At Nsoatre - Walid Neymar Fuseini scored the winning goal for Nsoatreman FC in their 1-0 win against FC Samartex. Whiles Real Tamale United put in a gusty display to draw goalless with Karela United FC.