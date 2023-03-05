2 hours ago

Dreamz Ladies defeated defending champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-1 at Bantama Astro Turf on Saturday to move to the second spot in the Northern Zone table. Ampem Darkoa Ladies tormented the home team right from kick off, keeping the home fans on the edge in the opening stages. But that did not really count as Sarah Nyarko gave the home side the lead in the 15th minute.

Sarah scored from a long range after picking a pass deep inside the middle of the pitch. Dorothy Pokuaa doubled their lead in the 31st minute as she fired home from the edge of the box to condemn the champions to their third defeat of the season.

Even though Tracy Twum reduced the deficit for Ampem Darkoa Ladies in 38th minute, Ivy Osei Wusu sealed all the 3 points for Dreamz Ladies as she defied the odds to score in the 90th minute mark to take the game to 3-1 in favour of the host.

Still in Kumasi – two goals were produced between Fabulous Ladies sand Pearl Pia Ladies. Georgina Aoyam Ayisha broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after lobbing the ball over the Fabulous Ladies goalkeeper to put the visitors in front. The lead lasted for only 4 minutes as Fabulous Ladies fetched the equalizer in the 39th minute through star player Princess Owusu.

In Tamale - Northern Ladies FC bounced back from their disappointing derby draw as they cruised to a 4-0 win over Supreme Ladies at the Aliu Mahama Sports stadium. The host got the breakthrough in the 13th minute when Ibrahim Hawa dribbled pass her marker to slot home.

Linda Owusu Ansah got a great chance to put Supreme Ladies level but the attacker fluffed the chance in the 28th minute. Seidu Faiza made it 2-0 for Northern Ladies FC before Mohammed Wasiima scored a long range shot in the 55th minute to increase the goal tally for Northern Ladies. With few minutes left to end proceedings, Iddris Asana put the nail in the coffin as Northern Ladies journeyed to a 4:0 win at home.

Full Results: