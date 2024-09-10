1 hour ago

In a significant step towards enhancing road improvement in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Felix Owusu-Gyimah, has called for effective collaboration among stakeholders during the unveiling of new equipment for the District Road Programme (DRIP).

The event, which took place at the Municipal Assembly was attended by traditional chiefs, community leaders, and residents, all eager to witness the launch of machinery aimed at improving road conditions in the area.

During his address, Mr Owusu-Gyimah emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among the community, the assembly, and traditional authorities.

He stated, “For us to achieve meaningful development, we must work together.”

The unveiling of this equipment is not just a government initiative; it is a collective responsibility that requires the support and involvement of every citizen.”

According to him, the newly acquired equipment, which includes graders, excavators, water tanker, concrete mixture and truck, is expected to significantly enhance road maintenance and construction efforts in the municipality.

The initiative is expected to create job opportunities for local laborers and stimulate economic activities by facilitating the movement of goods and services.

He noted that poor road conditions have long been a challenge for residents, affecting transportation, trade, and access to essential services.

The MCE expressed optimism that the new machinery would facilitate timely road repairs and upgrades, ultimately improving the quality of life for the people of Nkwanta.

Felix Owusu-Gyimah also urged the community to support government initiatives aimed at development.

He highlighted the critical role that citizens play in ensuring the sustainability of such programme.

The chiefs present at the event commended the government for such initiative that will facilitate roads improvement within the municipality and also create job opportunities for the youth and stimulate economic activities.

In addition, they also called on the assembly to adopt a robust maintenance strategy to ensure the longevity of the newly acquired machineries.

The chiefs pledged their commitment, recognising the importance of good roads in fostering economic growth and enhancing connectivity within the area.

Also, the NPP parliamentary candidate, Hajia Sherifa Sekyere Tijani, urged residents to vote for her and Dr Bawumia to bring more development.