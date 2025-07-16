3 hours ago

A commercial minibus (trotro) driver has been arrested following a crash into a wall at the private residence of former President Nana Akufo-Addo in Nima, Accra, on Wednesday, July 16 in the evening.

The incident, which occurred in the bustling area, quickly attracted the attention of local residents and security personnel.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation, the driver was promptly taken into custody. The collision caused considerable damage to the wall of the residence.