2 hours ago

A taxi driver was killed when a long truck ran over his taxi cab in Agona Mensakrom, Agona West District of the Central Region.

According to a report obtained by Kasapa News, the taxi cab with number plate GW-7168-19 was transporting a Senior High School Form One Student from Agona Swedru to Breman Asikuma Senior High School when the truck veered off its lane and ran over the taxi, killing the driver instantaneously.

Four other passengers in the taxi were injured and taken to Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

Speaking in an interview one of the passengers said, residents who came to the accident scene to rescue them have stolen all the monies they were having on them.

Provisions for the student have also been stolen by the vicious residents who went to the accident scene.

The driver of the taxi got stuck in the car until Police and Fire Service came and cut the car apart before the body could be retrieved.

The body has been deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital Mortuary pending investigation.