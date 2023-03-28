1 hour ago

The driver of a Toyota Hiace vehicle with registration number GN 7567 – 20, died on the spot while another driver and his conductor are also in critical condition after a Benz Cargo Truck collided with the Toyota Hiace at Gomoa Mprumem on the Kasoa – Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

This, according to police sources happened around 7pm yesterday.

Sources say a runaway KIA Bongo vehicle from Apam direction is alleged to be the cause of the accident.

He is said to have attempted to overtake another vehicle in front of him which nearly collided with the Benz truck which was heading in the opposite direction, forcing the Benz truck to shift to the opposite side, thus colliding with the Toyota Hiace.

The driver of the Toyota Hiace died on the spot.

Speaking to Citi News about the incident, District Commander for Apam, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Adolf Ankomah Nuamah narrated that, “yesterday around 7:14pm, we had a call of a vehicular accident at Gomoa Mprumem. On our arrival, we saw a truck with registration number GW 3964-22 had collided with a Toyota Hiace belonging to Clasfam pharmacy with registration number GN 7567 – 20”.

“Information gathered indicates that a Kia bongo which was overtaking another vehicle on top speed, in the process nearly collided with the Benz truck. So the Benz truck in order to avoid the situation shifted to the opposite side and met the Toyota Hiace”.

“Three people got injured but the driver of the Toyota Hiace died on the spot. He was trapped but when he was freed by fire officers he was already gone”.

He called for the intensification of education on road safety.

“We should intensify road safety education and police should constantly be patrolling our roads and parts like Anteseade where we have constant accidents, some checks and ramps need to be erected to reduce overspeeding,” he said.

Source: citifmonline