1 hour ago

Samuel Nana Appiah, a 43-year-old driver accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl at La, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

The victim is currently four months and four days pregnant.

He pleaded not guilty to defilement.

The Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann, admitted Appiah to bail in the sum of GHC80,000 with three sureties, two of whom are to be justified with landed property worth GHC50,000.

The matter has been adjourned to November 23.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, said the complainant was a 35-year-old trader and mother of the victim, a class five pupil and a classmate of a witness in the matter.

The prosecution said the accused person was a stepfather of two minors, who were witnesses in the case.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant and the accused person resided in the same neighbourhood at La and that the distance between the complainant's house and the accused was about 80 meters away.

The prosecution said the victim visited the accused person's house to study with his stepchildren.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said during one of the victim's visit in June, this year, the accused person allegedly asked her to sit on the bed while his step kids arranged the chairs for the studies.

The prosecution said the accused person allegedly took the victim's pen and sent his stepkids on an errand.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the accused person allegedly then pushed the victim on his bed and had unprotected sex with her.

The prosecution said while in the act, the stepchildren of the accused person came in and shouted at their stepfather, threatening to inform their mother who was not at home.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said some months later, the victim's mother detected that the victim was not menstruating so on October 11, this year, a pregnancy test was conducted and it was detected that she was four months, four days pregnant.

Source: peacefmonline.com