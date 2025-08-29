12 hours ago

The Odumase-Krobo Circuit Court has handed a six-year prison sentence to a 28-year-old driver, Emmanuel Aboku, for stealing a motorbike belonging to a farmer at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

Aboku was convicted on a charge of stealing, contrary to Section 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector John Brahene, the complainant, Albert Nahi, a 56-year-old farmer from Akotoe near Asesewa, reported that his black Haojue motorbike with registration number M-21-GR 3036, valued at GH¢17,000, had been stolen.

On July 24, 2025, Mr. Nahi parked the motorbike at the Star Oil Filling Station in Asesewa before leaving for Accra. When he returned the next day around 4:00 pm, the bike had vanished.

Police investigations, aided by CCTV footage from the filling station, identified Aboku as the suspect. A manhunt was launched, and he was arrested on August 16, 2025, at Asesewa.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime in the presence of an independent witness and led investigators to Anyesu Village, where the stolen motorbike was recovered.

Following his admission of guilt, Aboku was arraigned and subsequently sentenced to six years in prison.

Chief Inspector Brahene explained that the court emphasized the sentence was meant not only to punish Aboku but also to serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar crimes within the Krobo enclave.

GNA