2 hours ago

A driver of a Tamale-Yendi bound passenger vehicle lost his life when armed robbers attacked them between the outskirts of two farming communities on the Tamale-Yendi highway on Saturday.

The robbers attacked the passenger vehicle between Puriya and DC-Kuraa, one of the most dangerous stretches of the Tamale-Yendi road which has gained notoriety for incessant robbery attacks.

At least three others sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds after the robbers shot into the car.

It is not clear if the drivers attempted to escape the robbery attack when the robbers shot into the vehicle, however, residents of the two communities say they heard the firing of the gunshots.

"We heard several rounds of gunshots from the outskirts of our community, so, we called DC-Kuraa and they also said they heard same. So we quickly prepared and rushed to the scene and met the unfortunate incident," a resident of the Puriya community told GhanaWeb.

The robbers bolted, he added.

The injured passengers were transported to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for treatment while the remains of the driver has been deposited at the morgue.

The Tamale-Yendi road is noted as one of the deadliest routes in the Northern Region with the incessant robbery attacks.

Despite the presence of police patrol teams and checkpoints along the stretch, the armed robbers continue to inflict maximum damage on innocent road users plying that stretch.

Source: Ghanaweb