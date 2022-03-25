4 hours ago

A moving vehicle has caught fire at Adiewoso, a community in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, March 25.

An eyewitness said the vehicle, a Rhino truck, was heading towards Ivory Coast from Accra.

“It had loaded insecticides from Accra to Ivory Coast but when it got to Adiewoso, it had an accident and caught fire. As I’m speaking to you, the vehicle has burnt to ashes,” Mr Ben Ajumako said on Connect FM.

According to him, personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene but it was too late to save the situation.

“Fortunately, the driver and his mate were able to escape from the scene so no deaths have been recorded,” he added.

This is coming a few days after a deadly accident occurred at Asemasa, a community near Beposo in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Some 14 passengers on a Ford vehicle from Tarkwa to Accra were burnt to death after a tipper truck collided with their vehicle.

