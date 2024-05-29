6 hours ago

A tanker driver and his mate narrowly escaped death after their vehicle, carrying diesel skidded off the road and plunged into a river.

This accident happened near Okuma-Akura in the KpareKpare Electoral Area in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti region.

The truck was transporting diesel from Tema to Borae in the Krachi Nchumuru district when the incident occurred.

Michael Asante, the driver and his mate were already out of danger, escaping with minor injuries and were taken to Kparekpare Community Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound for treatment.

Isaac Kaliwa, the Assembly member of KpareKpare area confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency.

He said the driver of the tanker with registration number GW 4995-21 swerved to avoid hitting a herd of cattle crossing the road and landed in a river, falling on its side.

General Sergeant Zakari Asharift, of the Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD), of the Krachi East command confirmed the incident to and said the incident only recorded minor injuries.

He said the Police rushed to the scene immediately after they got the report to avert heavy traffic.

General Sergeant Asharift noted that, the driver and his mate, who sustained injuries are responding to treatment, and the fuel was transferred into another tanker to avoid a possible fire outbreak.